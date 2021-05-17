Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

