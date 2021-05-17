Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

