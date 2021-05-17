Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.55 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.