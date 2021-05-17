Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130,881.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $130,881.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

