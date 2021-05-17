Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 192.40% from the stock’s current price.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Caxton Corp increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

