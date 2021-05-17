Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

