Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

CLLS opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

