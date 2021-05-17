Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.04 on Monday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

