Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $1.96 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

