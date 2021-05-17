Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 7,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 623,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of analysts have commented on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

