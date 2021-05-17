CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to $2.50

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2.15 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

