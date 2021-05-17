CHADS VC (CHADS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,541.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $30,541.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,965,863 coins and its circulating supply is 46,481,013 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.