Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,936,000.

GTLS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

