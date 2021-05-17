Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $145.38

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.38, but opened at $153.43. Chart Industries shares last traded at $151.65, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

