Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.46 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.73. 22,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,015. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -378.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. Chegg has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

