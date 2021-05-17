ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $229,336.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

