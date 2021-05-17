China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-$92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

