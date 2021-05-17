Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,356.21 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $926.00 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,468.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,408.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

