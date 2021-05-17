CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$27.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of CIXX opened at $17.99 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CI Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

