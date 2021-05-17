CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

CI Financial stock opened at C$21.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$21.85.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,430,408. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

