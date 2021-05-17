CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.30. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.77.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

