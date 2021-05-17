Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.04. 5,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

