Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $329.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.43.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.85. Cintas has a 12-month low of $222.88 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,806 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 31.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

