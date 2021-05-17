Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.