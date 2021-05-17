Citigroup Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $306.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $338.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.