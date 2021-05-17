CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $15.69

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $14.70. CleanSpark shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 6,934 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $493.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $19,925,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $3,335,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.