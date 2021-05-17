Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 119 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,580,838. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

