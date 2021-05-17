Clear Investment Research LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.60. 13,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.