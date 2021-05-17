Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Acquires $24,934.40 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $24,934.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,716.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

