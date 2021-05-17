Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 27th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Clipper Realty has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -253.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.
Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLPR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.