Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 27th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Clipper Realty has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -253.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLPR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.