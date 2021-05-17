Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,599 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.90. 26,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,311. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

