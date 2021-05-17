Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.02

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 3368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola European Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.