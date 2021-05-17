Coco Enterprises LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 664,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $159.70.

