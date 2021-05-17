Coco Enterprises LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in 3M by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.09. 15,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

