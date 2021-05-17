Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS opened at $15.13 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.