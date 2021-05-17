CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0003

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 85.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $89,743.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 84.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008267 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000211 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001042 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

