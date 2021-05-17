Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.22 or 0.02391921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.77 or 0.00641402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001704 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

