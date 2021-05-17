Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

