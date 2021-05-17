Comerica Bank Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.5% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 71,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 72.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 127.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

