Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

