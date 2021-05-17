Comerica Bank Sells 3,075 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

