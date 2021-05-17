Commerce Bank Acquires 47,923 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,923 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $75,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,546. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.