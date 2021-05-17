Commerce Bank Buys 61,669 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,669 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.23. 82,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,465. The company has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

