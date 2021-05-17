Commerce Bank Buys 82,325 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $118,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 638,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 481,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 335,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

