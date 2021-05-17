Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commerce Bank cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $236,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $101.58. 58,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,921. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

