Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.27 and its 200-day moving average is €5.26. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

