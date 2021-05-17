Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $105.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

