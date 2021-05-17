Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $265.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.54 and its 200 day moving average is $243.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.31 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

