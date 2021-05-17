Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 333 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO traded down $8.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $433.49. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.24. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

