Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

